Cafe at National Galleries closes during refurb

The Scottish Cafe and Restaurant at the the National Galleries of Scotland is temporarily closed to allow for collection project works.

The facility closed on Sunday, and should reopen in the spring when the work is complete.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: ‘We very much look forward to reopening in the spring of 2019 with an even better and more exciting Scottish Cafe & Restaurant. Our favourite dishes and excellent team will still be with us but with the addition of a refreshed interior and new menu additions.

‘Our self service new Espresso cafe in the foyer of the Scottish National Gallery will be open from February where we will be serving hot and cold drinks, delicious scones a wide selection of home baking and fresh savoury bagels.

‘Until that opens we will be serving coffees from our pop up coffee cart in the links area accessed via the Royal Scottish Academy building. Come see us there!

‘Our popular Cullen skink, fish and chips and award winning traditional afternoon tea can be enjoyed at Cannonball Restaurant & Bar and we would be delighted to offer a complimentary glass of bubbly for anyone who quotes “TSC” when booking.’