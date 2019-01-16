Borders Distillery launches gin as tribute to explorer

The Borders Distillery has launched its very own barley-to-bottle gin six months after laying down the first new-make spirit to mature quietly in casks.

William Kerr’s Borders Gin (43% ABV) as a tribute to the Scottish Borders town’s talented, self-made nurseryman, gardener, botanist and plant hunter.

Bearing the Kerr Clan motto ‘Sero Sed Serio’ (Late but in earnest) on the bottle, the statement is a witty yet poignant reference to The Three Stills Company’s (owners of The Borders Distillery) hand in the renaissance of distilling in the Scottish Borders after an absence of over 180 years.

Produced from its own malt barley spirit and distilled from a specially-commissioned Carter Head Still, William Kerr’s Borders Gin effuses a delicate balance of several botanicals from near and far, including juniper berries, angelica root, coriander seeds, liquorice root and cassia bark.

After an initial light malt fruitiness, this nectar reveals bright citrus notes of lemon and orange and coriander seeds, combined with and a subtle spicy hint of liquorice.

Tim Carton, co-founder of The Borders Distillery, said: ‘William Kerr was a man from humble origins whose love of plants helped shape the field of botany.

‘An avid explorer and plant collector of the early 19th century, his work spanned Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, resulting in him

shipping over 230 new specimens back to the United Kingdom.

‘Unlike many gins we use our own spirit from beginning to end, resulting in a distinctive and delicious mouth-filling taste and texture.’

Since The Borders Distillery first spirit flowed from the stills on March 6 last year, the team has been working closely with Heriot Watt University to explore new product development opportunities with innovation at the heart.

Respecting the rules, but challenging the status quo, the founders live by their maxim of ‘Borders without Boundaries’.

William Kerr’s Borders Gin retails at £34 and is available to the UK on and off-trade via The Three Stills Company’s distribution partner Gordon & MacPhail Ltd.