See inside the beautiful Hamilton Mausoleum in 2019

Thousands pass by it every day, but how many people have actually been inside Hamilton’s famous mausoleum?

Located beside the M74, across the motorway from Strathclyde Park, Hamilton Mausoleum is famous for its echo, which historically was the longest lasting of any building in the world.

If you have always wanted to see inside the world famous Hamilton Mausoleum – once the family crypt of the Dukes of Hamilton – but never been or if you want to revisit the unique and iconic local landmark again now is the time to book a tour.

The new season tour programme for the attraction has been unveiled with guided visits available twice a day on the first and third Sunday of the month from February to November.

Visitors on the first of this year’s tours will be in for a special treat with the South Lanarkshire Choir and Hamilton Harmonics providing a soundtrack to showcase the unique acoustics.

The guided tours, which need to be booked through Low Parks Museum at least two days in advance, offer a fascinating insight into the history and construction of the Mausoleum and give visitors a chance to explore the temple structure above the ground and the crypt beneath it.

Chair of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture Peter Craig said: ‘The terms iconic and unique are often overused but Hamilton Mausoleum well deserves them we have had internationally acclaimed musicians from across the world come to Hamilton just for the opportunity to experience the sound and to record it.

‘With these regular tours running on the first and third Sundays of the month there are plenty of opportunities for local people and indeed visiting friends and family to enjoy the Hamilton Mausoleum experience.’

The first tour of 2019 will be at noon on Sunday, 3 February, and they will then run twice a day at noon and 2pm on the first and third Sunday of the month through to the end of November.

Tours last approximately one hour must be booked through Low Parks Museum at least two days in advance, they can be booked by phone by calling 01698 452382.

The opening tour of the season will cost £6.50 and £4.20 concession and includes a complimentary bowl of soup or a hot drink and homebaking cake in Museum café after the tour.

The regular cost will be £3.60 and £2.10 concession for the tour only, however the museum café will be open for anyone wishing to purchase a hot drink.

Larger groups wishing to book a tour out with these times or discuss a special event at the mausoleum can call the museum or email linda.barrett@southlanarkshireleisure.co.uk.

Due to the historic construction of the building there is no disabled access and is not suitable for people with walking difficulties. Visitors are advised to wrap up warm.