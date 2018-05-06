Bistro Deluxe has a new Sunday Supper Club

Edinburgh foodies now have the chance to extend their weekend with a new Sunday Supper Club in the capital.

The Macdonald Holyrood Hotel has launched Bistro Deluxe by Paul Tamburrini, offering guests the chance to dine on a deliciously crafted, mouth-watering menu and prolong their weekend with an overnight stay at the luxury four-star hotel for just £50 when they spend £100 in the restaurant.

Bistro Deluxe by Paul Tamburrini opened its doors in 2017 and features the renowned Scottish chef’s signature blend of exquisite French cuisine and the finest Scottish ingredients, from up to 40-day hung Aberdeen Angus beef to delectable delicacies, such as Orkney sea scallops, Lindisfarne oysters and fois gras terrine.

The stylish surroundings provide the perfect ambience to relax and sample some of the very best cuisine, with precisely executed dishes, based around locality and seasonality of produce, and a classic and contemporary wine and drinks list.

Guests can select from the à la carte menu including a grill selection, a prix fixe menu or a five-course tasting menu with accompanying wines considerately paired to complement each course, all of which are available as part of the Sunday Supper Club.

Chef director, Paul Tamburrini has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, previously the Chef Director at Martin Wishart’s The Honours Brasserie in the city, he has also spent time as Executive Head Chef at Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow.

He said: ‘Bistro Deluxe showcases a creative and innovative menu, using the best local suppliers and producers. There is meticulous attention to detail and passion put into each dish.

‘Our expertly curated wine list features a combination of classic wines of the world and emerging greats and the Sunday Supper Club offers the chance to extend the weekend with an overnight stay at Macdonald Holyrood Hotel.”

The 157-bedroom Macdonald Holyrood Hotel is located in Edinburgh’s historic old town, close to the Royal Mile and the Scottish Parliament, and has recently undergone a £3m renovation.