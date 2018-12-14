Bagels are spreading out across the capital

An acclaimed Edinburgh bakery firm is expanding into the capital’s West End.

Renowned Bross Bagels are spreading their love following the huge success of their Portobello and Leith shops, and is their third opening so far since arriving in the in summer 2017.

Situated at 19 Queensferry Street, they will be serving breakfast bagels, lunches and new combinations specially designed for their Westside bagel lovers.

The new shop will also be a base for all of their office catering throughout the city.

Doors open Monday-Friday from 7.30am sharp for super quick breakfast bagels, Bross blend coffee and even heated walls during the colder months to start the day off in comfort.

Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross, famous for her bagels worldwide, has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

With three shops in Edinburgh, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for bagel lovers throughout the city.