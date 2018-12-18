Bad Girl Bakery steps out into the city

An acclaimed bakery in the highlands has expanded into Inverness city centre.

Acclaimed Muir of Ord bakery and café Bad Girl Bakery has opened a new outlet by Eastgate Shopping Centre with the launch of the Cake & Coffee Caravan.

The Cake & Coffee Caravan will serve coffees and hot chocolates alongside a range of the bakery’s cakes and gourmet doughnuts in Falcon Square.

The selection will change daily to make the most of seasonal ingredients and unusual flavour combinations but flavours like crème brûlée doughnuts; cherry cheesecake brownies; vanilla caramel fudge cupcakes filled with caramel and topped with Orkney Fudge; and apple cinnamon doughnuts; all sold out within a few hours of opening on the days when the caravan was tested.

Jeni Hardie, owner of Bad Girl Bakery said: ‘The response to the trial weekend of the Cake & Coffee Caravan has been phenomenal. We sold out around 400 cakes by lunchtime each day so we know there’s an appetite for our produce in Inverness!

‘We’re really enjoying meeting fellow cake fans and are looking forward to a busy few months.’

The sleek, retro-style aluminium caravan was built to order and will be based in Falcon Square from 10am to 5pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays into the spring.

Bad Girl Bakery opened its bakery and café in Muir of Ord in 2017 and has since built a reputation for its outstanding cakes and customer service.

In October, the bakery won the Business Growth category in the Highlands & Islands Food & Drink Awards.