Another boost for Scotland’s food producing industry

A supermarket has increase its supplies of fresh Scottish produce by over 40%.

Lidl UK has announced that it is now selling more local Scots produce than ever before, with the addition of nine new fresh fruit and vegetable lines including cabbages, seasonal blackberries, curly kale, and lettuces from Scottish suppliers.

Lidl’s Scottish fresh produce already includes strawberries, carrots, brussel sprouts, plus all potato and mushroom products.

A new partnership with Fife firm Kettle Produce Ltd, worth £700,000, is helping to harvest a significant increase in the permanent Scottish fruit and vegetable offering now in all Scottish stores.

Kettle and Lidl together will focus on growing more brassica products so customers can expect to see new homegrown lettuce varieties, curly kale and cauliflower, as well as seasonal blackberries and cherries.

Paul McQuade, Lidl’s head of regional buying for Scotland said: ‘At Lidl we are passionate about the quality of Scotland’s natural local larder, already stocking 300 Scottish products all year-round at affordable prices.

‘We are always on the lookout for new and delicious items to offer our customers, and this 40% increase of Scottish-grown fruit and vegetables shows Lidl’s concerted effort to continually invest more in local producers.’