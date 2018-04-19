American drinks and snacks come to Edinburgh

A taste of America is coming to an Edinburgh bar next week.

One of the foremost craft breweries in the world, Brooklyn Brewery is teaming up with Edinburgh’s Salt Horse Beer Shop & Bar for an afternoon of total decadence.

Brooklyn will be taking over the bar and pouring three vintage Black Ops beers and a taster of the brewery’s rarely seen Black Ops ghost bottle.

These beers will be paired with a sweet treat, inspired by the USA, in the form of a Smore pop from The Marshmallow Lady, Edinburgh’s handmade gourmet marshmallow shop.

Attendees can sit back and watch their pop get fired up while enjoying a beer or two.

This event takes place at the bar, located at 57-61 Blackfriars Street, Edinburgh, next Saturday, April 28.