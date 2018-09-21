A taste of the Pacific will come with So L.A.

A leading independent hospitality and lifestyle group has announced it is set to open a new concept, named So L.A.,

in Glasgow city centre later this year.

Rusk & Rusk are the group behind some of Glasgow’s most stylish restaurants such as Hutchesons City Grill, The 158 Club Lounge, The Butchershop Bar & Grill, and The Spanish Butcher – with So L.A set to add a Pacific beat to the mix.

So L.A. will open its doors on Glasgow’s Mitchell Street, with the restaurant, bar and events space giving a nod to the lifestyle and culture of California.

James Rusk, co-owner, said: ‘While the Rusk & Rusk restaurant collection already boasts some of Glasgow’s most impeccably designed establishments, each having their own distinctive characteristics and unique identity, So L.A. is a new concept, which pushes the boundaries of our current offering.

‘Our new venue is set to be a truly one of a kind drinking and dining experience.

‘Being authentic and bringing depth to the dining experience are our core values, and these are reflected in everything we do. This is an extremely exciting time for us at Rusk & Rusk.’

