A taste of the Middle East is coming to Scotland

Have you ever dreamed of strolling into the souks of a middle-eastern country and trying out some of their authentic food?

Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh have announced their latest theme this week where they offer authentic dishes from Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey and Greece.

Chef Nico Simeone has created a tantalising tasting menu from a variety of Middle Eastern countries that showcase many of the delicacies from its ancient, majestic architecture to its diverse and hospitable communities.

With a healthy base of pulses, grains and vegetables at its heart, the Middle Eastern cuisine on offer from October 30 range from kebabs to grilled mackerel and from falafel to cardamon ice cream. Featuring rich, earthy legumes from the regions bronze age diet and succulent meats and aromas of its modern-day exchanges, the six-course tasting menu depicts a delectable portrait of the regions rich and enchanting history.

The Middle East is truly a cultural collective to behold and in this latest offering Chef Nico and the team at Six by Nico bring an extensive menu this winter to guests offering the best of Kibbeh, Koshari, Manakeesh, Shawarmas, Meze and desserts.

Chef Nico said: ‘A dish is like a story and our Middle Eastern cuisine, which is healthy and hearty for the Winter, has arrived. It’s been tapped as one of 2018’s big food trends with its different mixture of spices.

‘We hope our ingredients, textures and exotic spices will convey a real taste of the Middle East and transport our guests to the patio in Amman or to the streets of Istanbul.’

The new six course tasting menu includes MEZE PLATTER – Falafel, Caper & Raisin puree / Ewes Curd Kibbeh, Coriander Emulsion / Duck Leg Dolma, Preserved lemon; KEBAB – Scotch Lamb Belly, Red Cabbage Slaw, Ras El Hanout Yoghurt, Pickled Cucumber; SPICED CAULIFLOWER- Rose Harissa, Barrel Aged Feta, Kamalata Olives, Toasted Almond; FLAME GRILLED MACKEREL – Baba Ganoush, Pomegranate, Freekah, Walnut; GLAZED CHICKEN- Orange Blossom, Medajool Date, Sumac Carrot, Chicken Skin Dukkah and finally BAKLAVA- Hazelnut & Chocolate Creamaux, Sour Cherries, Coffee and Cardamon ice cream.

Diners can book a table now for cooking ‘Middle East’. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh and in Finnieston in Glasgow, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The menu will be priced from £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as theme inspired snack sides.

Middle East will run from Tuesday 30 October until Sunday 9 December.