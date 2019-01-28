A new food experience on offer to Chinese visitors

Chinese visitors to the capital are to be served up a new Scottish food experience.

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School (ENTCS) is launching its new course tailored for the Chinese group market.

As a venue that offers professional cookery training, leisure courses and group hospitality experiences, ENTCS is currently popular with US visitors looking to get a taste of Scottish cooking.

The venue has now created tailored demonstrations and tastings for the Chinese market, bringing visitors hands-on with haggis and other Scottish treats.

With a focus on the best of Scotland’s larder, group tours begin with an introduction to Scottish food and cooking which includes a demonstration of some classic recipes using the best Scottish ingredients.

During the meal they have the opportunity to taste Haggis and local Scottish craft beers and then end the evening with a dram of malt whisky. Ideal for up to 44 people, the experiences can be tailored to suit a specific group or business.

Principal Fiona Burrell said: ‘The unique nature of Scottish food works well in cookery demonstrations for our visitors.

‘As with many businesses in Edinburgh, we are finding an increase in requests for experiences aimed at our Chinese guests and we do find tourists have a fascination with our cookery – and haggis in particular!

‘We love introducing people to cooking skills, whether it’s a tourist, a professional student or someone on a leisure course. For each of them, there is a thrill in discovering something new about food.’

ENTCS is a professional cookery school based in Edinburgh’s New Town. The school was founded by Fiona Burrell, formerly principal of Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She began her career in Edinburgh and has been teaching professional cookery courses for thirty years.

Further information on Edinburgh New Town Cookery School and the full calendar of courses is available at www.entcs.co.uk.