Celebrating Chinese New Year with style and elegance

A Glasgow shopping centre is to roll out the red carpet for Chinese New Year.

Princes Square is carrying on the new year festivities as it celebrates the event. Kicking off on 5 February, Chinese New Year, which dates back as early as the 14th century starts with the arrival of the new moon.

Celebrated worldwide with colourful street parades, luscious feasts and spectacular fireworks that dazzle and amaze, every year is characterised by one of the 12 spirit animals of the Chinese zodiac.

To celebrate 2019, The Year of the Pig, Princes Square is transforming its courtyard to feature a sumptuous pagoda and red carpet.

There will also be free craft workshops focusing on Chinese art on the 2nd and 3rd February running from noon to 4pm. This will include fans, paper lanterns, origami, dragon puppets and calligraphy.

Taking a cue from the Chinese tradition of handing out red envelopes filled with cash to family members and employees, that weekend Princes Square staff will be handing out lucky envelopes containing a chance to win a prize.

Shoppers who download the My Princes Square app will also be able to take advantage of various discounts in the stores and restaurants.

Katie Moody said: ‘Chinese New Year is celebrated by billions worldwide and with our large East Asian community in Glasgow, we wanted to take part in the festival for the first time.

‘We hope shoppers will enjoy taking selfies at our pagoda and get involved in our art workshops and visit the centre’s excellent JoJo Kitchen for an authentic Chinese meal.’

