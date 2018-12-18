A bowl lot of love for Baxters Soup special design

A design by an Edinburgh-born student has been chosen to appear on a special edition run of commemorative soup bowls to celebrate the 150th anniversary of one of the UK’s most-loved food producers.

Baxters launched the competition to help mark its milestone year in partnership with the Glasgow School of Art, challenging students at Scotland’s leading art school to create a design which encapsulates the food group’s rich history and heritage.

The winning artwork James Maclean will appear on a limited edition bowl which will be available nationwide, creating a piece of history for consumers to take home.

Audrey Baxter, executive chairman and group CEO at Baxters, said: ‘We’re passionate about supporting new talent in Scotland and were looking for an original design which encapsulates the history and innovation of our brand to be used on this limited-edition piece.

‘James’ design stood out to us. He captured four generations of family know how having taken inspiration from our longstanding heritage and the breathtaking Speyside scenery, which we’ve called home since 1868.

‘Incorporating the use of our anniversary tartan within the design made it even more special, reflecting the fact that we’ve evolved with the times while staying true to our Scottish roots.’

The competition was open to students and graduates of The Glasgow School of Art, with the winning entry receiving an £1000 cash prize and the opportunity to work in collaboration with the internationally recognised brand.

James, a Stage 4 student in the Mackintosh School of Architecture said: ‘I had heard about the competition through the Careers Department at the Glasgow School of Art and was excited about the opportunity to work in collaboration with a household name like Baxters to produce something special for its 150th year.

‘I wanted to keep the design as simple as possible, drawing inspiration from Baxters’ rich history and setting in Speyside, in particular the landscape around Fochabers. This, coupled with the use of the anniversary tartan, seemed a great way to celebrate the company’s innovation and success over the years.’

Libby Anson, student employability and enterprise manager at The Glasgow School of Art, said: “Innovation and creativity have been central to the Glasgow School of Art for over 170 years with our graduates going on to apply these skills across the globe.

‘A vital part of student development is being able to work on live projects, and so we were delighted to be able to partner with Baxters on this initiative marking their 150th anniversary.

‘It was an important chance for the students to work with a client responding to a very particular brief, and all the young designers who took part made the most of the exciting opportunity.

‘We congratulate James on his winning design, which got to the heart of the brand values of Baxters soup, and we look forward to seeing the anniversary bowls.’

The Glasgow School of Art soup bowl competition was one of a number of initiatives Baxters undertook throughout its 150th anniversary year in 2018. Other initiatives included a charity partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, the release of a limited edition tin for its iconic Royal Game soup and the creation of the exclusive tartan.

The limited edition Baxters commemorative soup bowls are available now at the Baxters Highland Village in Fochabers or by contacting kitchen@baxters.co.uk.