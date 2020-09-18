Tour guide launches kids’ activity packs

CHILDREN who can’t take part in Invisible Cities’ walking tours can now learn about locations while at home thanks to the social enterprise’s new activity packs.

Invisible Cities, which trains people who have previously experienced homelessness to become walking tour guides of their own city, has created a series of “round-the-world subscription boxes”.

Created in collaboration with Strawberry Lemonade Events and Party in the Post, each box is themed on one country and is delivered straight to customers’ doors every three months.

Scotland is the theme for the first box, which includes an activity book, a recipe card, a colouring book, a game, and a link to online videos.

For each box sold, Invisible Cities will donate activity books and games to “children in temporary accommodation, as well as those currently living through tough situations”.

Zakia Moulaoui Guery, founder and chief executive of Invisible Cities, said: “We believe everyone should learn in a fun and engaging way, no matter where they live, or what their circumstances.

“Through our boxes, we want to spark love for travelling in children and raise awareness of some of the issues countries are facing, whether that be homelessness or inequality.

“Each box is an adventure, it’s unchartered territory, it’s finding a second home – every child should get the opportunity to feel the excitement that brings.”

