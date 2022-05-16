SCOTLAND’S top 100 women in tourism have been named this morning.

Membership body Women In Tourism received nearly 250 nominations for the honour, the highest number in its seven-year history.

Susan Russell, chair of Women In Tourism, said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the response to the 2022 top women in tourism and, on behalf of the entire board, I would like to say a huge thank you to each and every person that took the time to nominate someone doing amazing things for our industry.

“Today’s announcement recognises those that are leading the way in innovative ideas, are supporting and mentoring colleagues through unprecedented times, and are welcoming visitors from both near and far.”

She added: “Now, more than ever, it’s important that we recognise not just the economic benefits of tourism, but the opportunity for the sector to be recognised as a career of choice.

“The 2022 top 100 highlights the wealth of talent we have here in Scotland, and we hope it inspires and motivates future tourism leaders.

“I’d like to congratulate our 2022 top 100 women in tourism on all they’ve achieved, and continue to do.

“Without your passion, resilience and dedication, tourism in Scotland simply wouldn’t be what it is today.”

Find out who’s on the list at www.womenintourism.co.uk

And read more stories about Scotland’s exciting tourism destinations on Scottish Field’s travel pages.