The Balmoral celebrates its 120th birthday

THE Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh is continuing to celebrate its 120th anniversary during October.

The pastry team at the hotel has designed a special afternoon tea to mark the occasion, which includes: winter citrus cakes with dried mandarins and basil, coconut gateau opera; and chocolate and Maldon caramel religieuse.

Bar Prince has created two cocktails to mark the hotel’s birthday: “The 1902”, made with Balmoral gin stirred with Aperol, Carpano Antica formula, and grapefruit bitters; and “The Forte 25”, a blend of Bombay Sapphire premier cru, orgeat syrup, Maraschino liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and elderflower water.

Meanwhile, The Balmoral’s whisky ambassadors have come up with a special whisky cocktail – “Here’s to the next 120” mixes Highland Park with bramble liqueur, meadowsweet cordial, and Champagne.

The cocktails and afternoon tea form part of the wider “Season of Celebration”, which includes “The One Twenty Experience”, a two-night stay with £120 to spend at the hotel on food, drinks, or spa treatments.

Notable guests who have stayed at the hotel – which has 167 rooms and 20 suites – include Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, and Laurel & Hardy.

