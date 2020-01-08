You can now virtually visit a Scottish castle

A Scottish castle has launched a 360 degree, virtual tour of the iconic castle and its magnificent grounds.

Situated in the heart of Atholl Estates in Highland Perthshire, Blair Castle is one of the first historic homes in Scotland to offer this immersive experience.

Developed as a planning aid for visitors, the new tour was created by Digital Visions and is available on Blair Castle’s website. It allows users to explore the sights of one of Scotland’s most well-known estates, giving a sneak peak of what is on offer at the famous estate.

During the interactive tour, guests can learn about the castle’s rich history then fly across the grounds to discover the beautiful Hercules Garden and the ruins of St Bride’s Kirk. Users can also visit the roof of the castle to enjoy a 360 degree view of the grounds, an area which is closed to the public.

In addition to viewing the vast estate, visitors can glide through the antler lined corridors of the castle and explore a number of rooms including the ballroom – designed in honour of Europe’s only remaining private army, the Atholl Highlanders – and the Baronial entrance hall featuring shields and muskets used at the battle of Culloden.

Julia Sim, head of sales and marketing at Blair Castle and Gardens said: ‘The castle has been home to the Atholl family for over 19 generations and since we opened to the public in 1936, we have worked hard to create unique and memorable experiences for our visitors.

‘Each year, we welcome thousands of people to the castle. We are delighted to be able to give them a sneak peak of the castle and grounds before they arrive by bringing together cutting-edge, 21st century technology, 13th century design and seven centuries of Scottish history.

‘So whether you are a history buff, planning your trip to Blair Castle or simply want to have a look around the grounds, head to our website and have a look at what we have on offer.’

David Bowman, of Digital Visions, added: ‘Working on this project has been brilliant. Blair Castle gave us unprecedented access to the castle and grounds which has resulted in a quality end result.’

The 360 degree, virtual tour is available to view at https://blaircastle.digitalvisions.uk.

For more information on Blair Castle and Atholl Estate visit www.blair-castle.co.uk.