Exhibition on show at House for an Art Lover

A Scots artist is currently exhibiting her work in Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.

Esther Donaldson’s solo exhibition Park Life is on show at House for an Art Lover in Glasgow until 4 February.

Each year at the annual exhibition the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW) offers encouragement to artists of all ages, both young and established, with its list of generous financial awards. These awards reflect a commitment by the Society to promote and encourage member and non-member artists working in waterbased media. Esther was awarded the honour, with her work on show at the Mackintosh-designed venue.

Esther graduated with a BA (Hons) from Edinburgh College of Art, and furthered this with a MDes from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, Dundee.

She said: ‘Since graduating from Edinburgh College of art in 1993, I have exhibited and sold work regularly in galleries across Britain, including the RSA, SSA the RSW, the RBA, Mall Galleries and most recently in the Royal Academy summer exhibition, London.

​’My work is based on gardens, trying to reflect the brevity of life, beauty, toil, energy, death and rebirth that is observed in the cycle of life within the garden.

‘My art is becoming increasingly more referential and not entirely realistic inviting the viewer’s participation and hopefully giving glimpses into the life, toil, death and rebirth of the creative journey.

‘My work can be found in numerous private and public collections across Europe and Canada. Public collections include Art in Healthcare and Edinburgh University Collection.’

