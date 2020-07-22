Trossachs e-bike trail map hits the road

A NEW map showing six e-bike trails through the Trossachs has been launched.

The routes take in sights like Loch Lomond, Loch Katrine, Duchray Castle, Stonachlachar Pier and Strathyre Forest.

The map has been assembled by Loch Lomond & Trossachs Countryside Trust and Forth Valley & Lomond Leader.

Routes range from the 12.5km Rob Roy Loop from Strathyre to Balquhidder to the 50km Loch Katrine Loop from Aberfoyle to Trossachs Pier and on to Stronachlachar.

Jason Clark, cycling tourism officer at Forth Valley & Lomond Leader said: “We created the map to encourage more people to get out there and explore the area on two wheels.

“With e-bikes you can ride for longer and enjoy some of the incredible landscapes and attractions the Trossachs is famous for.”

Jim Riach, active travel officer at Loch Lomond & Trossachs Countryside Trust, said: “It only takes about 30 minutes for most people to ride 10km on an e-bike.

“As well as popular attractions, we’ve marked out some quieter routes to avoid busy places, along with great coffee and café stops on the map; so, you’ll be rewarded for going further.

“We’ve also installed new fast chargers along the various routes, so you can now top up your bike in Callander, Strathyre, Aberfoyle, Loch Katrine, Loch Ard, Gartmore and Balmaha.”

Balmaha’s St Mocha Coffee Shop & Ice Cream Parlour is one of the new charging point locations.

Proprietor Stuart Fraser said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of this e-biking project; the fast chargers will be a great asset and I’m sure our customers will make great use of them.

“We’ve seen a real increase in e-biking recently and the timing for this project is just right.”

