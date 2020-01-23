The Royal Scottish: creating memories that last a lifetime

When Keith and Denice Pulner started their own businesses at a young age, they never imagined Keith’s business, Manor Kingdom winning Scotland and the UK’s best luxury house building company or Denice’s home grown business in Argyll, which started with just £35, growing to be worth £1m, allowing them to sell their respective ventures to concentrate on other business commitments and enjoy their three granddaughters.

With their passion of sailing already a big part of their lives, they looked to buy a family yacht and found a gap in the market.

From converted fishing boats and ferries to introducing the first superyacht for charter in Scotland, Denice and Keith wanted to allow visitors the opportunity to have a high end experience, especially when going to sea for long days.

They correctly predicted that marine tourism was going to be the next big thing, with Scotland’s West Coast waters, now officially recognised as a world class destination ‘Whale Trail’ for spotting whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Sailing in some of the finest locations on the planet, these serial entrepreneurs spend their winter months redeveloping one of Argyll’s iconic buildings, Castle Toward into a luxury venue, and building their yacht, castle and helicopter venture in order to create a stunning luxury Scottish experience for their guests that is worth every penny.

Keith and Denice said: ‘Embarking upon the creation of a business lifestyle is never easy but we never envisaged just how much life would change.’

They understand that most of their clients have what we call a passion for Scotland that runs deep and that they want to share with family and friends.

Seeing their own grandchildren thrilled to be aboard and stop off at uninhabited beaches for a picnic, whiling away the time watching the wildlife, they included the options of a single cabin, to whole boat charters for a special occasion.

These inclusive, tailored packages are suitable for every generation, allowing children to cruise as well as adults, and giving the whole family a trip to remember.

The company’s philosophy is simple – ‘It’s better to see something once, than hear about it a thousand times.’

If you quote reference Scottish Field when booking any 2020 cruise, The Royal Scottish will apply a 5% discount, with new cruses in 2020 just released you could find yourself sailing this year for as little as £456pppn.

For more details visit www.theroyalscottish.com or call 01577 861121.