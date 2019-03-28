The Royal Golf Apartments are well above par

The Royal Golf Apartments in Dornoch are the North Highland Escape that you have been looking for.

Everywhere you look there is a website for that! Last minute breaks; exclusive use properties; self-catering accommodation; fully catered packages?

The new Royal Golf Apartments in Dornoch in the Scottish Highlands offer a solution combining luxury self-catering within the grounds of a four-star hotel.

The adjacent Royal Golf Hotel has been a jewel in Dornoch’s crown for many years and the Apartments follow that fine line of hospitality offering a similar quality experience for the traveller looking for a little more independence.

The Apartments were built to the highest specifications and with a short stroll to the miles of unspoilt beach and the first tee at Royal Dornoch – Golf Digest’s Number Two Course in the world – they benefit from an unrivalled position in the historic town and sit less than five minutes from the world-famous North Coast 500 route.

The open-plan, self-catering apartments provide a relaxing, private place to stay and all feature two large bedrooms, one en-suite, modern fitted kitchen and a lounge fully equipped with all the discerning traveller expects including smart TVs.

Each apartment has been sumptuously designed to ensure guests experience the highest standards of Highland accommodation and all are beautifully finished with oak and marble.

Local stores and specialist shops are all within walking distance for all those little luxuries.

The apartments offer the best of both worlds. Peace and quiet is assured but the hotel and staff are at your disposal if you feel like being looked after; simply reserve a table for breakfast, lunch or dinner or stroll over for a relaxing drink in the hotel’s lounge.

Dornoch is around an hour north of Inverness and its expanding airport with its increased routes helps make your North Highland Escape just a little closer.

To book, call reservations on 01862 810283 or explore online. You can reserve your North Highland Escape direct at www.royalgolfapartments.com for the guaranteed best rate.