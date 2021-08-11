The Machrie is the perfect place for an escape

Summer is a distant memory. Days are getting chilly, breath visible as you leave the house and cheeks pinched red.

Escaping to warmth or hibernating until spring becomes all the more appealing.

Thankfully, The Machrie excels when it comes to cosy spots that tick all the right boxes: crackling log fires, piping hot hearty food and sofas squashy enough to sink into.

The Machrie boasts 47 beautifully designed rooms, suites and lodges. 18, the stunning restaurant and bar offers panoramic views of the 18th green and fairway to Laggan Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The Terrace and Lounges are perfect to unwind with a local dram or enjoy tea with friends.

Islay’s distilleries are spread across the island and easily accessible from the hotel; Bowmore, Bruichladdich and Kilchoman can be found in the heart of the island; Bunnahabhain, Ardnahoe and Caol Ila to the north and Ardbeg, Lagavulin and Laphroaig – just three miles away to the south.

Islay offers a great selection of activities – from E-bikes or Kayaking for the more adventurous, to a wildlife Sea Safari for the curious and much more… relaxing walks along the beach with your dog or exploring the RSPB Nature Reserve – there’s so much to see and do.

Set in the dunes of Islay, Queen of the Hebrides, The Machrie Links is one of the most beautiful locations in world golf. Originally designed in 1891 by Willie Campbell, the course has now been fully modernised by D J Russell, the former European Ryder Cup Vice Captain and PGA tour player.

The perfect links terrain is set on unique dunelands bordering on the magnificent Laggan Bay. Exceptionally maintained with stunning Hebridean views of ocean, the peaks of Beinn Bheigeir and the Paps of Jura, it will captivate all levels of golfer and will test every aspect of the game.

The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay, PA42 7AN.

Telephone: 01496 302310

Email: reservations@themachrie.com

www.themachrie.com