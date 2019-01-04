Spirit of Mary Queen of Scots returns to Borthwick Castle

The release of the new film Mary Queen of Scots is just a couple of weeks away.

Mary Queen of Scots opens in UK cinemas on 18 January 2019, starring Academy Award-nominated Saoirse Ronan (Atonement, Lady Bird) in the title role, and Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) – whose parents are Scottish – as Mary’s cousin and nemesis, Elizabeth I.

To mark the upcoming release of the film Mary Queen of Scots, history fans are being offered an exclusive opportunity to stay in the Scottish Queen’s former residence.

The spirit of Mary, Queen of Scots will return to Borthwick Castle, located 12 miles from Edinburgh, for an evening of history and feasting where the famous monarch sought refuge more than 450 years ago.

Taking place on Saturday 19 January 2019 – the day after the movie’s UK release – Borthwick Castle’s four-course mediaeval banquet opens one of Scotland’s most exclusive private hire venues to the public for one night only, allowing diners to feast as Mary, Queen of Scots did in the 16th century.

The event, held the day after the movie’s UK release, offers guests a rare opportunity to spend the night in the iconic Scottish castle, which is usually reserved for private groups and functions.

Johanne Falconer, general manager at Borthwick Castle, said: ‘Our medieval banquet provides those with a keen interest in Mary, Queen of Scots with an exclusive opportunity to not only discover more about her story, but to go behind the scenes in our private hire castle to experience first-hand the locations where she once dined, slept and eventually fled.

‘We’re delighted that the movie has brought the fascinating and turbulent story of Mary, Queen of Scots to life. Although hers is a tragic story, it is also a deeply romantic tale. We know that Mary felt particularly at ease during her visits to Borthwick Castle, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to take a step back in time with us this winter.’

Borthwick Castle’s medieval banquet pairs a four-course feast designed by head chef Derek Johnstone, with a wine flight and complementary talks by local history experts, Mary’s Meanders.

Places at the banquet can be reserved for £160 per person. For the full experience, bedchambers can be booked, including a place at the banquet and breakfast the following morning, for £375 per person.

Mary, Queen of Scots is known to have visited Borthwick Castle on at least two occasions, most famously in 1567 as she sought refuge with her new lover, the Earl of Bothwell, following the murder of her husband, Lord Darnley.

Two of Borthwick Castle’s 12 bedchambers, where Mary is believed to have stayed, are named in honour of the couple, while part of the castle’s State Room, Mary’s former living quarters, is dedicated to her.

For more information about Borthwick Castle’s medieval banquet, click HERE.