Glasgow shoppers are the UK’s most independent

Glasgow has been crowned as the UK’s most ‘independent’ city, new research has revealed.

The research, conducted by business finance provider Liberis, looked into where the hotspots for independent retailers are, looking at the number of local businesses per capita in 20 major cities, as well discovering which demographics are most supportive towards small local businesses.

From record stores to restaurants, cinemas to gyms, there’s an array of independent retailers in cities and towns across the UK. For those seeking one-of-a-kind cuisine and obscure music, these local businesses offer something different to the typical high street names.

The study analysed the number of independents – focussing on SIC codes related to restaurants, pubs, newsagents, retail, etc. – per city, combined with a penalty score for the number of big chains (coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and supermarkets) to determine the thriving locations when it came to independent retailers.

Edinburgh came tenth on the list.

The top ten were revealed as: 1, Glasgow; 2, Leicester; 3, Manchester; 4, Birmingham; 5, London; 6, Liverpool; 7, Norwich; 8, Nottingham; 9, Bristol; 10, Edinburgh.

When broken down into winners per category for independent sectors across the UK, the research also revealed the following:

Restaurants: 1, Manchester; 2, Glasgow; 3, Birmingham.

Pubs: 1, Glasgow; 2, Manchester; 3, Liverpool.

Newsagents/Off Licenses: 1, Glasgow; 2, Leicester; 3, Manchester.

Food (inc. grocery/takeaway/cafes): 1, Manchester; 2, Glasgow; 3, Leicester.

Retail: 1, Manchester; 2, Norwich; 3, Nottingham.

Liberis CEO Rob Straathof said: ‘With more support needed for our local high street, this research helped crown Glasgow as the UK’s Most “Independent” City.

‘It’s important to remember to help support independent businesses instead of opting for big chains.

‘It was interesting to see that Northern England and Scotland made up the majority of the top ten. The younger generation came out as the most supportive consumers for small businesses – a promising sign for the future of our high streets!

‘With the right support and digital tools, we are confident that the number of UK independents will grow over time.’