Silverwood Estate adds Rustic Bistro Barn to portfolio

New leisure and wedding resort, Silverwood at Errol, has opened a custom built rustic Bistro Barn.

The new addition to the luxury estate is to capitalise on burgeoning foodie and wedding markets throughout the Carse of Gowrie area.

Picking up on Silverwood’s relaxed, rural style, and picturesque location, with its own trout lochan forming a centrepiece, the Bistro’s design reflects that of a traditional log cabin, with a clean, contemporary edge, and some quirky features. Stunning wrought iron style lighting is a feature, as is an eye-catching bar with a wood clad frontage.

Also recently added to the resort in the same log cabin style, is an office and reception building near Silverwood’s entrance, and a charming wooden pagoda bedecked with foliage, which is ideal for an intimate bridal ceremony.

Owned and run by Rod Sim and his wife Adelle, Silverwood initially launched last year offering thirteen luxury self catering lodges for sale as holiday lets. Finding itself at the centre of a radius of wedding venues, many without additional guest accommodation on site, the couple realised there was huge potential to service this market, with Silverwood able to initially accommodate up to sixty four wedding guests in the one location.

The growing business soon put together its own wedding packages to host weddings on site. Rather than offering marquee events, Rod and Adelle decided to invest in a bespoke structure which could host exclusive use weddings and events, together with offering locally sourced food, including trout from its own lochan, with fishermen able to bring in their catch to be cooked to order in the Bistro Barn.

Silverwood managing director, Rod Sim said: ‘We are delighted to open this fantastic Bistro Barn. We have two weddings booked in for this year, eight for next year, and two already booked for 2021, such is the demand for venues in this beautiful Carse of Gowrie area.

‘We have realised our vision in creating this custom built structure which is both quirky and modern, a real asset to the resort.

‘Most importantly, we now feel that we have established a signature style here at Silverwood, with the use of clean, modern timber, which complements our luxury lodges.

‘We’re also delighted that we have achieved a VisitScotland brown sign for the business, which is now in place marking us as a destination attraction. It’s a very exciting time for us, and we are confident that the new Bistro will be very well received by our new customer base as a welcome stop off in the area, for coffee and cake, or for a meal in the evening.

‘There’s nothing like this locally.’

The new Bistro Barn, open seven days a week serving breakfasts, lunches and dinners, is using local suppliers such as Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie, and Mackies Crisps, who has its factory nearby.

Further details www.silverwoodlodges.co.uk