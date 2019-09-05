Bakery business set to open its fourth outlet

A Scots business is to open its fourth bakery shop in the Dalry area of Edinburgh.

Twelve Triangles, run by Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford, will open on 16 September at 50 Dalry Road, and the 500sq ft, 15 cover shop will be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Sunday, serving a selection of their signature sourdough loaves, sweet pastries, doughnuts, sandwiches and coffee.

Working entirely with cold prove, slow fermentation sourdoughs, the Twelve Triangles breads and pastries work on a three to four-day cycle with everything made and hand-shaped by the team of in-house bakers. No additives or improvers are used in their doughs.

Sourdough breads on offer will include white and wholemeal varieties, as well as more unusual loaves like charcoal, Miche, sunflower and rosemary seed and a porridge loaf.

Rachel and head baker Emily (whose backgrounds originated in fine art before they fell in love with baking), Twelve Triangles has four cafes and bakeries – one in Dalry, two in the Leith area of the city and one in the seaside area of Portobello.

The new site will offer a space to sit with a coffee and a pastry to meet and work, as well as a less formal comfy area at the back of the shop for people who want somewhere to unwind and relax.

The style will remain in keeping with the other three shops. There will also be a shelved wall section for takeaway selling Twelve Triangles bakery products, coffee and also their retail range including the bakery’s varying flavours of caramel, which have developed something of a cult following.

Rachel and Emily will also be expanding the range at the Dalry location with a selection of freshly made salad pots, bircher muesli and sandwiches. The fourth shop will offer an expanded sweet treat range too – perfect for afternoon tea and coffee visits. This will include a selection of tarts and loaf cakes to which guests can add Twelve Triangles’ signature cultured cream or jam or even their peanut butter cream cheese.

Rachel and Emily said: ‘We can’t wait to open our fourth shop in this vibrant area of Edinburgh, welcoming new customers as well as existing ones. This is becoming a really exciting part of the city for food-lovers and we hope Twelve Triangles will fit in well.

‘We will continue to offer our customers the highest-quality products we possibly can as ultimately, it’s them we are making our goods for. We also have exciting plans in the pipeline to add a workshop space to the Dalry site in early spring next year, so watch this space.’

Twelve Triangles make all their products including their jams, custards, fillings and ricotta daily in their Edinburgh bakery, using local, seasonal and organic ingredients wherever possible.

The shops stock a changing roster of caramel sauces too: from malted beer caramel to whey caramel. Aside from their amazing loaves, are a seasonal range of pastries which at any time might include the likes of blackcurrant and pistachio croissants, raspberry bakewell bars, a vast range of doughnuts and cinnamon buns. They also offer a vegan range including #vegan morning buns with lemon and cardamom sugar.

Visit twelvetriangles.com for more information.