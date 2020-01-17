See inside The Balmoral in the World’s Greatest Hotels

Edinburgh’s The Balmoral is to feature in a TV series about the World’s Greatest Hotels tonight, Friday.

This brand new Channel 5 series features the world’s most iconic and amazing hotels from around the world.

With each episode dedicated to a single world famous hotel, the show will unravel what it takes to become an icon, a part of history and a venue more famous than the guests themselves.

The series will delve behind the scenes to meet the housekeepers, waiters, chefs, butlers and bar staff dedicated to keeping the customer satisfied – learning some of their tricks of the trade along the way.

In tonight’s episode, the team check into one of Scotland’s finest grand hotels. The Balmoral, a 10 storey gothic pile, rising up across the Edinburgh skyline is a cherished landmark regard as the perfect alchemy of comfort and luxury.

Celebrating 117 years of welcoming guests through its doors this symbol of wealth and power from bygone era has played host to everyone from Royalty to the mega stars of the stage and screen.

Through privileged access viewers will meet some of the leading characters that make this famous hotel tick, go behind the scenes of its famous clock tower and discover why J.K. Rowling felt the hotel was just the ticket when she needed to finish the final instalment of the world renowned Harry Potter series.

The World’s Greatest Hotels will be shown on Channel 5 at 10pm.