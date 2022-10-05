Scottish hotels triumph in Conde Nast list

SCOTLAND’S hotels have taken four of the top ten spots at Conde Nast Traveller magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards, with Glasgow named as the UK’s friendliest city.

The Fife Arms in Aberdeenshire topped the list of the best hotels outside London, with Edinburgh duo The Caledonian at number three and The George at number seven, with Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire rounding out the top ten.

Its managing director, Jill Chalmers, said: “We are delighted to see Glenapp Castle included amongst other iconic hotels in the top 10 best hotels in the UK alongside the City of Glasgow, which has been recognised as the friendliest city in the UK.

“There has never been a better time to come and visit Scotland.

The reopened Cameron House on Loch Lomond reached 14th place, followed by The Rusacks in St Andrews at number 15, Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh in 17th position, The Machrie on Islay at 22, and Kylesku in Sutherland at 27.

The Blythswood Square in Glasgow took 29th spot, while the top 30 was rounded off by The Balmoral in Edinburgh, which triumphed at last week’s AA Hospitality Awards.

Glasgow was also named as the second-best city in the UK, with Edinburgh honoured as the fourth.

