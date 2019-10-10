Scottish cities’ favourite emojis are revealed

The most commonly used emojis in Glasgow and Edinburgh have been revealed by Premier Inn, with the aim of creating a location guide based solely on the use of the image-based language.

With almost half of the billions of Instagram comments containing an emoji, the recognised language is now a fixture of daily life and the new findings show just how much they can tell us about UK culture alone.

The romantic nature of Edinburgh shone through, with the love heart being the city’s most used emoji, along with the most used emotion emoticon in the being a ‘face throwing a kiss’. Glasgow’s must used emoji was a pointing hand.

Football for both cities was unsurprisingly the most used sporting emoji, while for anyone wondering which city was the biggest fan of Scottish whisky, the emoji based research has revealed that its Glasgow – the whisky tumbler being the city’s most used drink based emoji, while in Edinburgh – beer came out on top!

The research itself tracked UK emoji use across the past year on both Instagram and Twitter, with over one hundred million emojis analysed for the alternative location guide.

A Premier Inn spokesperson said: ‘Gone are the days when words alone would help us decide on where to visit next, with emojis having become such a big part of how we all communicate with one another. At times, just a single emoji can describe how a person is feeling or even what food they fancy.

With that in mind, it was really interesting to see how each city differed to the next, showing that even on a small island, each area has something new to offer. Whether you’re looking for the best place to eat pizza or a romantic getaway, we hope our emoji-based location guide helps!”

Find out more here: https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/short-breaks/emoji-location-guide.html