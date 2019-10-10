Lunching ladies raise £18,000 for Ronald McDonald House

A ladies lunch for Ronald McDonald House Glasgow raised £18,000 last weekend.

The Clyde Suite at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

One of the first events to be held there after reopening was a ladies lunch to benefit the charity, which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.

Stephanie Beglin, fundraiser from Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, thanked everyone for their donations, and added: “Our ladies lunch guests were among the very first to experience the new look of the Clyde Suite in the Glasgow Marriott Hotel; tastefully updated and refurbished creating the perfect setting and atmosphere for our event.

‘The entire Glasgow Marriott Hotel team always give 100 per cent to help us deliver our plans and put on the perfect event from Ladies Lunches to Sports Dinners. Their professionalism and superior standard of facilities keep us coming back year after year, and we’d like to thank them for their invaluable and continued support.’

The Clyde Suite has been the scene of glittering award ceremonies and celebrity-filled charity fundraisers for many years, including the annual Bridgeton Burns Club supper.

At the heart of Glasgow’s social scene for over 34 years, the Clyde Suite has now benefitted from significant investment to upgrade the event space and adjoining bar area.

New lighting, decoration and floor coverings have revitalised the iconic space which has welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests throughout its history.

Chris McGuinness, general manager of Glasgow Marriott Hotel, said: ‘The Clyde Suite is one of Glasgow’s most popular venues with almost 150,000 people attending functions over the past two years alone.

‘We know the function room holds special memories for many Glaswegians however, we also recognise the importance of continuing to invest in the hotel and look forward to many more people enjoying events in the Clyde Suite.’