Romantic getaway awaits after refurbishment

A boutique Edinburgh city centre hotel which was refurbished following a devastating fire is offering a romantic getaway.

Nira Caledonia reopened its doors to the public just in time for summer following a £1.4 million intensive project to restore half of the hotel devastated by a fire in 2017.

The Stockbridge establishment called on the city’s most renowned design team, Jeffreys Interiors, to help redesign 14 bedrooms and the hotel restaurant, Blackwood’s Bar and Grill – with one room picked out by the lead designer, Georgina Fraser, for being especially romantic.

The lavish suite boasts two full height windows, looking out onto the Georgian terrace and flooding the room with natural light.

Among its many romantic accoutrements, the suite also features a 2000-pocket sprung bed, as well as a stylish en-suite and deluxe L’Occitane toiletries road-tested by the hotel’s team.

Georgina said: ‘This isn’t a chain hotel with a generic templated design. It is bespoke – and the painstaking attention to detail is what makes it a true romantic haven here in Edinburgh, which itself tops many polls for romantic city getaways.

‘This room boasts really special features to create the setting for a perfect couples’ getaway – an ornate wallpaper inspired by a woven silk damask from the mid-19th century, a stylized artichoke flower with scrolling acanthus leaves, flowers and quine fruit.

‘Printed with a soft watercolour effect, elevated with a hint of metallic, the smoked pearl colour palette provides a contemporary edge to a traditional design.’

The room is a careful blend of traditional and contemporary design which can be seen through decorative finials, goblet headed curtains and barley twist legs on the ottoman – contrasting with modern metallic finishes, sleek fabrics and sophisticated tones.

Georgina added: ‘Every room needs a statement piece, and this one was the chandelier. The natural light of the room picks up the glass details and the open metalwork allowed us to play bigger with the scale.

‘Layers of detail are also important – the little surprises for you to discover. My personal favourite is the golden trim bordering on the curtains, inspired by the beautiful hand embroidered Japanese obi, a sash worn traditionally with kimonos.’

Each of the 14 brand new bedrooms features a unique design by Jeffreys, with combinations of classic textures and patterns.

Nira Caledonia’s location makes it ideal for city getaways, being just a short walk from Edinburgh’s main shopping district, Princes Street, as well as a host of attractions and historical landmarks.

Chris Lynch, general manager at Nira Caledonia, said: ‘We have suites with jacuzzis and private gardens – but even then – it is great to hear Georgina speak about this suite in particular (6:10) as the ultimate romantic hotel room.

‘It is difficult to define what makes something especially romantic – but to us a feeling of luxury and unique personality, with a perfect bed, comforts and toiletries culminates in something a bit special.

‘The building is blessed with original architectural features, intricate cornice work and wonderfully high ceilings typical of Georgian new town.

‘We can’t fault the work of Jeffreys either – the design really is special and it allows that character of the building through in spades.’

Nira Caledonia is part of Shanti Hospitality, a hotel and leisure company with a focus on building and developing exceptional assets and brands. There are two other properties in the Nira portfolio; Nira Alpina in St Moritz and Shanti Maurice in Mauritius.