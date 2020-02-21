Ride Scottish Borders – Scotland’s horse country

he Scottish Borders, Scotland’s Horse Country – here there are more horses per person than anywhere else in the UK and is the premier destination for horse riding in the country.

The Borders has an association with the horse that stretches back over thousands of years and is still alive today in the Common Ridings.

Drove and Roman roads, railways, thieves roads, over 300 miles of grassy rolling hills, hundreds of square miles of quiet forests, woodland, lochs and rivers all accessible to you and your horse, the area has an excellent network of trails that provide a wide range of day rides and fantastic long-distance routes.

With top quality accommodation for you and your horse – there is plenty of choice for every budget, from castles to caravans with over 30 accommodations for horse & rider to suit every budget all along the trails.

Out of the saddle, the quality attractions of the Borders, big houses and castles, art galleries and artisans at every turn and the home of Cashmere and Tweed, top quality local products, with excellent food and drink to sustain your adventures and only an hour from Carlisle, Newcastle or Edinburgh.

Start planning today visit www.ridescottishborders.com where you can view and download the routes, find all the information and services you might need for your horse including transport, feed merchants, local vets and farriers as well as where to park!

They have put everything together to make your trip as easy as possible to plan on the Ride Scottish Borders website.

Few and far between are there places left where you can enjoy the solitude and unspoilt countryside still to be found in the Scottish Borders. Come gather with adventure in your heart, treasure the journey and leave with a lifetime of memories.

Visit www.ridescottishborders.com for more details.