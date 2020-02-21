Fun and games for families at Wildhood festival

A special festival for children and their families is being held this summer.

Wildhood – a children’s festival – will take place on 6 and 7 June at Tullibole Castle, near Kinross. The event is a curated festival made just for children aged 12 and under, and their families.

Across the weekend, they focus on nature, games, folklore, traditional arts and craft, history, wildlife and music. Once inside, all activities, workshops and experiences are included.

Across the weekend at Wildhood, there are 2500 festival go-ers, around 850 of which camp.

A spokesman said: ‘This is quite often the little ones’ first festival so a truly lovely time for families, one of which has become a family tradition for some – now of three years!

‘We have had different themes each year – mostly for dressing up purposes and for set-design – 2018 was Animals, 2019 was Kings & Queens and this year, it’s Farmyard.

‘Essentially though, it’s about stepping away from screens, spending time outdoors with family and having a lot of fun together. It’s a safe environment for children to run free, whatever they see or want to join in with, they can. Other than some age restrictions, no activity, workshop or experience is out of limits.’

Wildhood won the Best Cultural Event of Festival in the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards. They are also finalists for two years running under two categories at the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards.

For more details visit www.wildhoodfestival.com.