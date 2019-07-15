Play a round of golf in Glasgow’s iconic locations

Some of Glasgow’s most famous architectural icons have been reduced in size to feature in a new crazy golf course.

Fore Play Crazy Golf features the city’s famous cone, the Armadillo and the Waverley’s Paddle Wheel.

After just nine months of trading, Fore Play Crazy Golf in Glasgow has expanded its offering by creating a brand new nine-hole course.

Designed to complement the venue’s existing course, the new holes highlight some of Glasgow’s most notable landmarks, including the Duke of Wellington’s famous cone ‘hat’.

Located in Kinning Park, Fore Play Crazy Golf has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors since opening its doors last September. The brand new nine-hole course means that, as well as having the chance to play 18 holes, two teams can go head to head at the same time.

Craig Neilson, co-owner of Fore Play Crazy Golf said, ‘We have listened to our customers requests for another course and are in the process of building nine new holes, which are more spectacular and suitably trickier than the holes we have already. We can’t wait for people to see it and try it out.”‘

The new nine-hole course is priced from £7 for a round. Not only has the venue increased its number of holes to eighteen, but it has also welcomed two new street vendors – Gies Sum dim sum and Pizza Hawker – to its ever expanding food and drink offering.

Craig added: ‘We’ve been really overwhelmed at the response since opening. People come here, not only to play golf and have a laugh, but also to eat, drink, listen to live music and relax. Whilst crazy golf is our focus, the venue offers a lot more than that, which is why we’re proving so popular.’

To find out more about Fore Play Crazy Golf or to book a session, visit https://foreplaycrazygolf.co.uk.