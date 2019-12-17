Glasgow Canal Festival set to make a splash in 2020

Glasgow Canal Festival is set to make a splash next year, having been named as part of the celebrations for Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Glasgow’s Canal, in the north of the city, will be bursting with activity in a celebration of the unique and iconic waterway and its vibrant surrounding community, for the fourth annual festival on Saturday, 25 July 2020.

As part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, the 2020 festival will feature a captivating Canal Carnival Flotilla.

Produced by Carnival Arts, visitors will be able to enjoy a wonderful floating display as it travels down the Forth and Clyde Canal in North Glasgow – with more details on the spectacle to be announced next year.

Hosted by Glasgow Canal Co-op, Glasgow Canal Festival is nestled on the balcony to the city between Speirs Wharf and Firhill Basin, just ten minutes from the city centre.

Sally Hobson, director for the Glasgow Canal Festival, said: ‘The banks of Glasgow’s stretch of canal will come to life once again this summer with a programme of live music, artistic performances and workshops, sporting activities and chances to explore and celebrate the area’s heritage and unique environment.

‘Thanks to funding from the Years of Coasts and Waters, we’re excited to work with Carnival Arts to bring something really special to the waterway so put the date in your diary and join us next year for this wonderful event in the heart of Glasgow.’

The festival is one of several events and initiatives to share in £770,000 of Scottish Government funding as part of a year-long programme of activities which will shine a spotlight on the vital coasts and waters of Scotland’s landscape.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: ‘We have an exciting year ahead celebrating Scotland’s wonderfully diverse coasts, canals, rivers and lochs.

‘Scotland’s Themed Years have been running since 2009 and we know they are a proven mechanism for us all to work together to create opportunities to diversify our tourism offer whilst promoting Scotland as a great place to visit for people from around the world.

‘Whether it’s a canal boat holiday, a week sailing round the Western Isles, an afternoon kayaking or walking by our rivers, lochs or on the beaches, I would encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Scotland’s beautiful coasts and waters.’

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland said: ‘We are inviting the world to dive into the amazing experiences our coasts and waters provide. Scotland’s enviable reputation for unspoiled beaches, vibrant natural and cultural heritage and thrill-seeking adventure activities will be celebrated through a packed year-long programme of events and activities.’

Glasgow Canal Festival will take place on Saturday, 25 July. Keep up to date at: www.glasgowcanalfestival.com