New owners for St Andrews’ Golf Inn

One of St Andrews most iconic pubs with rooms has new owners.

The Golf Inn, on the corner of Golf Place, famously ‘wrapped’ by Nike Golf in the Nike logo in the 2015 British Open, when the watering hole traded as No 1 Golf Place, has been acquired by couple Brett Lawrence and Gillian McLaren.

Already running the popular and award winning Rocca Deli in Bell Street in the town, Brett and Gillian, who are soon getting married, have jumped at the chance to put their mark on a second food nd drink business in St Andrews. The Golf Inn, which has six bedrooms upstairs, additionally offers them the opportunity to diversify into the hospitality sector.

Under their new direction, it is hoped that The Golf Inn, which includes a well stocked bar, together with a fifty cover Brasserie and upstairs roof terrace, will build up a strong foodie clientele, with experienced chef, Rory MacCrimmon, who recently took part in a successful Savour St Andrews taster lunch event, at the helm.

Other plans to drive footfall and build the brand at the Inn, include introducing Stand Up Comedy Nights, together with live music and cocktail nights.

Close to both The Old Course and the West Sands, The Golf Inn enjoys one of the best situations in the town for passing trade.

Brett said: ‘Gillian and I are delighted to be taking over at The Golf Inn, one of the best known properties in St Andrews.

‘The situation presented itself to take on another business in the town, and we simply could not resist.

‘We think it’s really important that we are locals already trading in the town. We know the business from when it was just a pub, albeit a very well situated one. The Nike endorsement in 2015 got everyone talking. The potential was always there for this business to be so much more, and this still has not been fully exploited.’

Gillian added: ‘We’re bringing to the table an existing customer base through our award winning deli – locals, students, a whole range of people. We also have excellent local contacts, a superb food provenance, and a solid track record in business.

‘Already our existing customers at the deli are talking about The Golf Inn and what our plans are. We are confident that they will come in to see what we are doing here.’

The business benefited through a £75k makeover back in 2015, when under its former ownership, but Brett and Gillian see further scope to improve and refine the offering.

Gillian said: ‘We plan to refresh the interior décor to put our stamp on it, including the bedrooms. It’s in pretty good order, but we see areas that can be improved. This will enable us to effectively relaunch the accommodation side of the business. We have an exciting new menu and are pushing now for festive bookings. Our forthcoming comedy and themed nights will add fresh dimension.’

Brett added: ‘For us, in the run up to Christmas, it’s all about getting customers to come in to try our new food offering. Rory, our head chef, has worked in a number of Michelin recommended establishments, and he is well known in the town.

‘His food is exceptional, with signature dishes such as a superb bone marrow burger, fish and chips in polenta batter, wild roast partridge, and sticky miso toffee and dark chocolate mousse. It’s high end dining at very reasonable prices.’

Brett explained that his team already used an excellent network of local suppliers through the deli, which would also be utilised for The Golf Inn. Wanting to make the very most of the town’s foodie credentials, he and Gillian are delighted to have become involved in local organisations such as Savour St Andrews.

For further details visit www.thegolfinn.co.uk.