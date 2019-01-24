New Moxy Hotel opens at Edinburgh Airport

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, has opened its newest hotel, at Scotland’s busiest airport in Edinburgh.

The 230-bedroom Moxy Edinburgh Airport brings a playful twist on the traditional airport hotel offering.

The edgy, millennial-focused boutique hotel brand, which is designed for today’s savvy hyper-connected, techy global traveller, ensures a great atmosphere and fun vibe is at the forefront of the hotel’s personality.

To reflect its locality, the hotel has a book-themed interior as a nod to Edinburgh’s status as UNESCO’s City of Literature.

John Licence, VP Premium and Select brands at Marriott International Europe, said: ‘Renowned for its festivals and dynamic social scene, Edinburgh is a perfect fit for Moxy and its fun-hunter guests.

‘This hotel will bring the brand’s playful spirit to the traditional airport hotel stay, offering guests a cocktail at check-in, spontaneous games in the lively communal spaces, and an energetic crew to bring out the fun.’

Hot on the heels of opening a Moxy in Glasgow’s Merchant Quarter in late 2018, the management group Belvar will bring its experience of the brand to operate this hotel.

CEO Mads Jacobsen added: ‘Since launching into the UK market back in December 2016, we continue to strengthen our footprint and are delighted to be adding the energy of the Moxy brand to Edinburgh Airport with this new property.

‘We’re excited for guests to experience our unique approach to customer service with the focus on the bar and playful crew.’