Luxurious bespoke lodges on course for strong sales

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course at Kenmore is onto a fresh release of luxury turnkey lodges.

These are located at its Cairn Lodges holiday home development, which is part of the prestigious Taymouth Village on the estate.

Cairn Lodges, which sees Mains of Taymouth team up with top UK lodge manufacturer, Willerby Bespoke, for the very first time, offers 20, south facing lodges, adjacent to the estate’s nine hole golf course. Prices are from £265k for fully decorated and furnished lodges which are complete with three bedrooms.

Mains of Taymouth managing director Robin Menzies, and his team, have worked in partnership with Willerby Bespoke to uniquely design and specify the lodges to their own requirements.

They have light, contemporary rooms that flow continuously through the property, finished off with a fantastic, panoramic view from the lounge. The high quality development is in keeping with the five star estate’s other luxury holiday homes.

Fully equipped with en-suite bathrooms, dressing rooms, luxury fitted kitchens with built in appliances, utility rooms, home office and generous, light filled, living spaces, the 55ft lodges are one of the longest, and most spacious, designs ever created by Willerby.

Known for its superior specification, its attention to detail, and for enabling buyers, subject to the build schedule, the opportunity to add additional bespoke elements to their property, Willerby Bespoke is including a private garden, patio and driveway with each lodge at Cairn Lodges.

Complete with full central heating, the lodges have exceptional insulation and double glazing to keep maintenance and running costs low. All lodges are dog friendly, as is the Mains of Taymouth estate, which has easy access to numerous local walks and trails. Cairn Lodges is just a short distance from the estate’s amenities, including its restaurant, shop and deli.

Robin Menzies said: ‘Having enjoyed strong interest and sales so far here at Cairn Lodges, we are delighted to release more of these superior lodges for sale. We would urge buyers to be quick to secure the plot of their choice, as we have some new plots available, all south facing, and with really lovely views across the golf course, and countryside beyond.

‘Kenmore is always popular as a location in which to buy a holiday home. It’s a five star destination with the very best of Scotland within one, highly accessible area. Buying your own holiday property here means you can enjoy short breaks for many years to come, sharing your property amongst family members. As staycations are set to remain the holiday of choice for some time to come, it’s a stress free way to take a break in your own bespoke luxury property.’

Robin Menzies finished by saying that he was very much enjoying working with Willerby Bespoke.

He concluded: ‘We have been very impressed with their eye for detail and level of service. We are always careful to choose the correct partners to work with in bringing holiday homes to such a stunning location as this, and Willerby Bespoke are a supplier of real quality, in which our customers can have real faith.’

Six miles from the charming market town of Aberfeldy, Kenmore is just an hour and a half from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee. A conservation village rich in historical interest, Kenmore has its own Church, Village Store & Post Office, and Hotel. Mains of Taymouth also has its own Stables and, of course, its own golf course. Places to visit

in nearby Aberfeldy include Dewars Distillery, Splash White Water Rafting, the Birks Cinema, & Highland Safaris. The town has many independent shops, restaurants, bakeries and cafes.

To reserve a plot at Cairn Lodges, Mains of Taymouth Village, call 01887 830226. Check out the website at www.taymouthvillage.co.uk, where a virtual tour of a Willerby Bespoke lodge can be viewed.

Phase Two continues to sell well at Balloch Park, Mains of Taymouth’s residential and holiday home development, where current prices are from £192,000 for three bedroom timber lodges next to the River Tay.

Alternatively, visit www.taymouth.co.uk.