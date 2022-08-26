Hostelling Scotland sites all open again

ALL of the sites operated by Hostelling Scotland are now up and running again following the lockdowns.

It marks the first time in more than two years that the charity’s 29 youth hostels are all open again.

Margo Paterson, the boss at Hostelling Scotland, said: “The [past] couple of years will long be remembered as the most difficult in our history.

“As chief executive of this wonderful and much-loved organisation, I’m very proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by our teams and grateful for the kind support and generosity shown by everyone.

“We’re delighted that guests can once more enjoy the social aspects that sit at the heart of hostelling; cooking up a storm in our self-catering kitchens, enjoying a glass of wine or a local beer with friends, and a good night’s sleep in a private en-suite room, or a bed in a shared dorm.”

As well as its 29 youth hostels, the charity also has 26 affiliates.

Before the pandemic struck, its hostels welcomed up to 380,000 guests each year and turned over £9 million, which contributed an estimated £25m to the wider economy.

Hostelling Scotland was founded in 1931 as the Scottish Youth Hostel Association.

