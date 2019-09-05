Glasgow Airport’s £1.6m new executive lounge opens

Glasgow Airport’s £1.6million exclusive new executive lounge opened its doors this week.

The Lomond Lounge is based airside in the departures area, with 26 new jobs being created, as it operates between 5am and 9pm daily.

This is the fourth lounge facility to be based at Glasgow – the most of any Scottish airport – as the number of people looking to enjoy access to exclusive lounge facilities is on the increase. Emirates and British Airways both have their own separate facilities at Glasgow while the airport has operated its own hugely-successful UpperDeck lounge for a number of years.

The look and feel of the 4500-square foot lounge has been inspired by the neighbouring Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and features a mix of table service for a la carte dining and more relaxed seating areas were passengers can unwind in comfort and enjoy a snack or drink before their flight.

Property manager Laura Reid: ‘We’re very proud of it. From initial concept to construction and completion, it’s been almost two years.

‘We have capacity for around 100 passengers.

‘In terms of food, we’ve got a variety with an a la carte menu, as well as a hot and cold buffet. Not all lounges do a la carte and if they do that, they don’t do buffet. The menu is varied, but if you are in a hurry you can go from the buffet.

‘We also do afternoon tea, which is quite unusual for a lounge.

‘We’ve got a great view from here. The sights are stunning and you can watch the aircraft , taxiing, taking off and landing. You can also have a good view inside the terminal building.

‘It’s a completely different feel to it. I think it’s a credit to the airport – it’s a jewel in our crown.’

Gabriela Iures, the general manager for Sodexo Prestige, added: ‘We have the best view possible of when the Emirates Airbus A380 takes off, you can see if perfectly from here.’

The natural colours and contemporary styling have also been balanced with a strong appreciation of Glasgow Airport’s original Basil Spence-designed architecture, with the lounge proudly housing his renowned barrel-vaulted ceilings.

The a la carte breakfast, lunch and dining options feature Scottish produce freshly prepared by local chefs.

Lounge customers will be able to choose from a range of freshly-prepared dishes from the breakfast and lunch/dinner menus, whether it’s eggs Benedict or an American pancake stack ahead of the morning business commute, the Lomond beef or vegan burgers for lunch or even a stone-baked pizza with Ayrshire ham or fish with triple-cooked chips with minted mushy peas for an evening meal before heading off on holiday.

Diners will also be able to take in the wonderful views of the Lomond Lounge while enjoying a pre-flight afternoon tea replete with a serving tower topped with delicious finger sandwiches, freshly-baked scones with clotted cream, cakes and pastries.

Further dining options will also include hot and cold self-service buffet options such as a St James’ smoked salmon platter or Navratan korma with baked paneer from the bistro area.

The bar offers a range of craft and premium bottled and draft beers, soft drinks, top-quality spirits, specialist cocktails and award-winning wines including prosecco and champagne.

Glasgow Airport managing director Mark Johnston said: ‘We’re very excited about the introduction of the Lomond Lounge.

‘The potential for the site of the new Lomond Lounge was huge given its prime location in the airport’s departures area and the fantastic views it offers of both the airfield and the stunning backdrop of the Campsie Fells.

‘The Lomond Lounge will set the benchmark in providing a premium level of service and comfort when it opens its doors and I’m sure our customers will be very impressed with everything this luxurious new facility will offer.’

Entry to the Lomond Lounge is £40 per person, which includes complimentary food and drinks, and unlimited wifi.

Lomond Lounge can be booked in advance by visiting: www.glasgowairport.com, or payment can be made on the day subject to availability at that time.