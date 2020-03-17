Floating hotel sails off with Best Newcomer title

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic luxury hotels has been named Best Newcomer at Scotland’s Prestige Hotel Awards 2020.

Fingal, which is berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, was awarded the top industry accolade at a grand gala awards ceremony, which took place at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Sunday.

Voted for by the public, the Prestige Hotel Awards showcase and reward outstanding service within Scotland’s hotel industry. The third annual awards welcomed over 500 members of the most prestigious hotels and hospitality businesses across Scotland to celebrate excellence in each category.

Only one year after opening, Fingal has already been shortlisted in the prestigious Best Hotel category as part of the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2020. It is the only Scottish nomination in the Best Hotel category, and one of only two Scottish establishments in the award categories.

Fingal also established itself as TripAdvisor’s No.1 hotel in Edinburgh within six months of opening.

Created by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, Fingal offers a world-class foodie destination on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, with all the glamour and style of a superyacht but with an air of old-world Art Deco elegance.

Open to non-residents for afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar features meticulously prepared dishes and drinks bursting with flavour, all using locally sourced or foraged ingredients.

A former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender, Fingal underwent a £5 million transformation to become Scotland’s first luxury floating hotel in 2019.

Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. Fingal is the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining with a nautical twist.

Head of Fingal, Andrew Thomson, said: ‘Fingal has gone from strength to strength since launching in January 2019. We’re extremely proud to add Scotland’s Best Newcomer to our growing list of hotel industry accolades and achievements.

‘Voted for by the public, this latest award continues to reinforce Fingal’s reputation for outstanding service and a truly world-class guest experience delivered by our dedicated crew.’

For further details visit www.fingal.co.uk.