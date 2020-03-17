Chef of the Year title heads to the Old Course Hotel

Martin Hollis, executive chef of the five star Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, has been named as Chef of the Year at the Menu Awards, despite the ceremony cancellation.

The dazzling ceremony was scheduled to take place at The Apex Hotel in Dundee for more than 250 of Scotland’s top food and drink industry professionals, but organisers made the difficult decision to cancel due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation.

Guests were going to treated to a banquet created by some of the most high-profile chefs from across the region, including Martin Hollis, who would have been cooking a twice baked Anster souffle.

The hotly contested award recognises chefs who are truly passionate about the industry, who influence their peers and have a focus on seasonal ingredients with sustainability at their heart.

Martin Hollis has held his position for seven years, and manages seven outlets including one of Fife’s largest banqueting spaces. He’s a member of the Academy of Culinary Arts and Master Chefs of Great Britain and a board member of the Federation of Chefs Scotland, and Food From Fife.

Martin said: ‘It is amazing to be recognised at The Menu Awards, by my peers across the region. Fife is one of best places in the country to work in food and drink, from the larder on our doorstep to the innovative people behind the scenes. I will continue to champion careers within the industry and of course, the terrific ingredients that are produced in Fife.’

Now in its third year, The Menu Food and Drink Awards celebrates the outstanding food and drink industry talent across the Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Angus area, with an emphasis on originality, entrepreneurial flair and innovation.

Recognising the venues, individuals and suppliers that stand out from the crowd, the awards feature 11 categories in addition to the Chef of the Year award. These include Best Newcomer, the Ambassador Award, Food/Drink Destination of the Year and Best Craft Distiller.