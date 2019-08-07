Fireworks cruise marks the end of the festivals

There’s a special way to watch the firework finale of this year’s Edinburgh Festivals.

Tickets are available for an unforgettable trip down the River Forth as the iconic Festival Fireworks Cruise is confirmed for a second year running.

The Maid of the Forth will set sail on Monday 26 August to embark on a magnificent 3.5-hour cruise that will blow any previous sightings of the festival fireworks out of the water.

Departing from Hawes Pier, South Queensferry, guests will sail down the River Forth to Newhaven, where an iconic view of the fireworks will be enjoyed. Throughout the cruise resident jazz band, Maid of the Forth Stompers, will set the tone to the evenings celebrations.

Setting sail at 8pm, guests will be welcomed onboard with a glass of fizz and a delicious BBQ Ribeye steak supper will also be served up during the cruise with a fully stocked bar to keep the celebrations flowing as the sun sets in the background.

Captain of the Maid, Duncan Macrae, is eager to welcome this year’s guests onboard. He said: ‘The Fireworks Cruise is without a doubt a highlight in the Maid of Forth event calendar.

‘Everyone looks forward to watching the spectacular fireworks display at the end of the festival season however the views from the waters of the Forth are simply unbeatable. And to top it off, the views will be enjoyed with a refreshing glass of fizz and sumptuous steak supper to make it a night you’ll truly never forget.

‘After the quick sale of last year’s tickets, we’re anticipating another sold out event so encourage those who want to attend to reserve their tickets quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.’

Tickets are now on sale for the exclusive Fireworks Cruise on Monday 26 August. Tickets cost £45 and include admission to the 3.5-hour cruise, welcome glass of fizz and steak supper. Vegetarian options are also available.

Tickets can be booked online at www.maidoftheforth.co.uk