Crerar Hotels rewards ‘local heroes’

UNSUNG heroes from the coronavirus pandemic are being given rewarding including short breaks, spa treatments, and afternoon tea by Crerar Hotels.

The chain – which runs sites in Nairn, Oban, Inverurie, Isle of Mull, Inveraray, Glencoe and Royal Deeside – is looking for nominees.

It’s looking for “local heroes” and essential workers, including “teachers, retail staff, refuse collectors, postal workers and farmers”.

The initiative follows the company’s “Scottish Hospitality for NHS Heroes” weekend, during which more than 380 health service key workers received a complimentary weekend away with their families at the end of the summer.

Chief executive Chris Wayne Wills said: “After the huge success of our ‘Hospitality for NHS Heroes’ weekend in August, we always knew that we wanted to extend our gratitude further and thank the often unsung heroes of this pandemic.

“We will be gifting £25,000 worth of Crerar Hotels gift vouchers to a selection of hand-picked individuals who have worked tirelessly to keep our country moving during the pandemic and we can’t wait to welcome them to our hotels.”

