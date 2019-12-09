Celebrate the New Year – on the water

You can celebrate the New Year in luxury, on board The Royal Yacht Britannia and her sister ship Fingal, Scotland’s first luxury floating hotel.

Permanently berthed in the historic port of Leith in Edinburgh, Britannia and Fingal offer a truly unique way to spend Hogmanay in utmost luxury.

This two-night Hogmanay package includes:

Monday 30 December:

Champagne Afternoon Tea in the glittering Lighthouse Bar aboard Fingal; An evening aboard Her Majesty The Queen’s former floating palace, The Royal Yacht Britannia; Champagne and canapés with a private tour of Britannia’s State Apartments; Four-course dinner with fine wine in the State Dining Room; Spectacular musical finale of Beating of the Retreat; Chauffeured back to Fingal where a sumptuous cabin awaits

Tuesday 31 December 2019:

Wake up on New Year’s Eve to enjoy a hearty breakfast; Light lunch served in the Lighthouse Bar; Five-course dinner in Fingal’s stunning Ballroom; Spin and twirl your way into 2020 with Scottish ceilidh dancing led by live band Callanish.

The Hogmanay package is available from £2500 inc VAT based on two people sharing a classic cabin.

For more details visit www.royalyachtbritannia.co.uk