Behind-the-scenes at the Balmoral Hotel in new TV show

Edinburgh’s Balmoral is set to appear in a new Channel 5 documentary series, featuring never-before-seen access to one of the most iconic hotels in the world, as staff deliver 24/7 luxury.

The four-part series, which premiers on Friday, 21 May, at 7pm, follows the team at The Balmoral throughout 2020 as they navigate through the challenges and triumphs of a truly extraordinary year.

The first episode features The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, with a flurry of activity, including hosting some mighty sporting rivals, with the entire French national rugby team and its 100-strong entourage.

Throughout the series the team prepare for VIP arrivals, travel across glens and dales in search of the finest products and celebrate world recognised achievements in one of the most challenging years in the hotel’s history.

We meet many characters from the kitchens to concierge and see visits from Sir Rocco Forte, chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels, and his sister Olga Polizzi, director of design at Rocco Forte Hotels as they support the team throughout some exciting projects.

Richard Cooke, general manager of The Balmoral, said: ‘Over the past year we welcomed a film crew into the hotel to capture a year in the life of The Balmoral. Along with the hospitality industry throughout the world, we could never have imagined what was ahead.

‘For me, this documentary is about the people who give The Balmoral personality – our guests, the many suppliers who work with us and our incredible team, the custodians of our beautiful property. I’m truly delighted to see their genuine character shine through each episode, demonstrating their love for hospitality and world-class service.’

Inside The Balmoral: Scotland’s Finest Hotel, airs on Friday 21 May at 7pm on Channel 5.

For more information on The Balmoral