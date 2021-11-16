A Winter of Warmth awaits at The Balmoral

The Balmoral in Edinburgh has unveiled a new programme of experiences for guests to celebrate the very best of Scotland as a new season begins.

As the nights get darker, The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, has announced the Winter of Warmth is offering guests respite from the bustling city streets, with exclusive whisky clubs, live music, magical suite experiences and festive gatherings filled with five star, seasonal cuisine.

The Balmoral has crafted a new Festive Spirit Escape, inviting guests to embrace the twinkling lights of Scotland’s capital and discover Edinburgh’s newest shopping district, the St James Quarter.

From The Kooples and Calvin Klein to Aesop and Russell & Bromley, whether it is Christmas shopping or treating yourself to a gift there is something for everyone.

Family favourites, Lego and Hamleys, will provide little ones with inspiration for their letter to Santa while grown-ups can enliven their inner child ahead of the festive season and explore the shopping district with a gift card for some of the city’s finest new stores.

Book Festive Spirit Escapes from £538 per night. For more information visit HERE.

Step through the doors of Bar Prince to an evening of cocktails, decadent dishes and live music sessions offering a mix of jazz, blues, country and popular music.

Making a welcome return, Kitty LaRoar, an established and unique talent in the jazz scene, will sing while standing at her custom drum kit. A programme of talent will perform while our expert mixologists create a classic cocktail for you to enjoy, whether it be a perfect negroni or a sweet manhattan.

For the full performance list or to book visit HERE.

The Balmoral is inviting families and loved ones to come together and enjoy an innovative, bespoke family-style banquet this festive season.

Enjoy an evening that is completely tailored to diners’ tastes, delivered with a sense of theatre. Collaborate with The Balmoral’s Executive Chef, Gary Robinson, to curate a bespoke festive menu and evening, as each course is served, a chef will provide a narrative on the dishes method, history and provenance.

Festive Gatherings offers an elevated dining experience, with sharing plates and paired wines, featuring the finest, seasonal ingredients and produce the Scottish larder has to offer – making this year’s celebrations truly unique.

To make a booking or for more information visit HERE.

Whisk the family away for a magical stay in The Balmoral’s world-renowned J.K. Rowling suite, named after the author completed Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows whilst staying at The Balmoral in January 2007.

Enter the suite, past the owl door knocker, and walk through the star-filled entranceway into the lounge to see the marble bust of Hermes, signed by the author in elation at finishing the final book in the Harry Potter series. The Signature Suite offers stunning views across the inspiring city, adding charm and wonder to an unforgettable family stay.

The J.K. Rowling suite starts at £1400 per night. To book or for more information visit HERE.

The Balmoral’s very own Scotch Club, in partnership with The Macallan, offers the perfect Christmas gift experience for whisky lovers this year. The club offers a personalised membership experience for whisky connoisseurs around the world, offering bottle residence in one of the sought after, personally engraved whisky keeps that don the entrance to SCOTCH.

Whisky Ambassadors will be on hand to create a cocktail or suggest a perfect serve of member’s own expression of The Macallan, the perfect spot to escape to this Winter. Apply to become a member of the club or ask for more information by emailing scotchclub@roccofortehotels.com

To make a reservation or for further information on any of the Winter of Warmth experiences email: reservations.balmoral@roccofortehotels.com or call 0131 556 2414.

Discover The Balmoral’s Winter of Warmth HERE.