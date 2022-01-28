A luxurious way to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Celebrate the most romantic night of the year with a four-course menu and a glass of Harvey Nichols Champagne.

It’s available for one night only on Monday, February 14, at the Forth Floor Brasserie, at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh.

The exclusive menu features a selection of indulgent dishes including Italian wedding soup served with homemade focaccia, pan-fried cod served with marsala spiced lentils, spiced tomato chutney and pickled carrot, and marinated pineapple served with coconut, banana and passionfruit sorbet, exotic fruit salsa, finished with tequila and lime syrup.

The Valentine’s Day Menu is available for £50 per person at the Forth Floor Brasserie at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh on Monday, February 14, from 6.30pm.

A Valentine’s Day Menu will also be available at Harvey Nichols hospitality sites including Bristol and Leeds.

For more information about the Valentine’s Day Menu at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh visit HERE.