Hotel breaks offer a chance to get away this spring

After snowstorms, ice and long, dark nights, it’s time to escape the clutches of winter and start celebrating spring.

Once the clocks change, nature gets a wake-up call and lengthening days, warmer temperatures and early sunshine are the triggers for a rush of new growth.

Now is the time to make of the most of this spring awakening by taking a luxurious break with Macdonald Hotels and Resorts in areas of outstanding beauty and natural wonders, where you have just got to step outdoors to fall under the season’s spell.

From Easter egg hunts to walking amongst forests filled with wildlife, the pull of spring is impossible to ignore, so here are some activities to recharge your batteries while blossom time unfolds.

Here’s some suggestions:

Wildlife Watching in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs

Scotland’s oldest National Park is home to some of the rarest creatures in Britain, including red squirrel and pine marten. Stay at the four-star Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa in Aberfoyle, with its Elemis Spa and leisure facilities, and you’ll be surrounded by garden and woodlands sloping down to Loch Ard – the perfect setting for catching a glimpse of the shy creatures that inhabit its wild shores. Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa will be holding an Easter Sunday egg hunt and egg rolling competition and Kids’ Club activities will operate from Sunday to Friday for three weeks, beginning on Friday, 24 March.

Celebrating Daffodils in the Lake District

It was the sight of the wild Lenten lily (Narcissus pseudonarcissus) in the Lake District that prompted William Wordsworth to pen his famous ode to Daffodils and it was the 17th century Macdonald Swan Hotel in Grasmere, close to the poet’s home at Dove Cottage, that was mentioned in his poem “The Waggoner”. Macdonald Swan Hotel, is one of the oldest hotels in the Lake District and provides cosy and inviting base that is ideal for exploring the wonders of the Lake District National Park.

Worshiping Flora, the Roman Goddess of spring, in Bath.

Head to Dyrham Park, an ancient deer park and 17th century house and mansion where the lawns have been replaced with hundreds of thousands of tulips and other spring flowers. Stay at the five-star Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel, close to the Georgian heart of the city, with its very own outdoor hydro therapy pool which guests can enjoy whatever the weather.

Wading Among Wildflowers in Oxford

In April the ancient water meadows of Magdalen College are covered in the distinctive chequered flowers of the delicate snake’s head fritillary (Fritillary meleagris). Or if you prefer to keep your feet dry, head for the University of Oxford Botanic Garden, founded in 1621 to share the scientific wonder and importance of plants with the world. The landmark Macdonald Randolph Hotel is Oxford’s leading hotel and is familiar to TV audiences around the world as the watering hole of Colin Dexter’s famous detective, Inspector Morse. The five-star hotel offers luxurious accommodation, seasonal dishes prepared by highly skilled chefs at the Acanthus Restaurant and a spa haven in the centre of the world-famous university city.

Gambolling Foals in the New Forest

Spring is foal season in the New Forest and these playful young ponies frolic amongst the foliage on unsteady legs. The Macdonald Elmers Court Hotel & Resort, set in an elegant manor house amongst 23 acres of beautiful grounds and gardens, is on the southern edge of the New Forest, just 200 yards from Lymington Pier, ferry stop for the Isle of Wight, once home to some of the oldest creatures to have walked the earth, the dinosaurs. Spring activities at Macdonald Elmers Court Hotel & Resort include a Family Easter Sunday lunch, Easter treasure hunt and garden games.

Raving about Rhododendrons in Windsor

The Savill Garden and Valley Gardens in Windsor Great Park, are some of the world’s finest rhododendron gardens. In May they are a blaze of colour and scent and are a favourite backdrop for wedding photographs! The Macdonald Windsor Hotel, opposite Windsor Castle in the heart of the historic town where during the Easter holidays between 3-28 April, children can follow an Easter activity trail in the Castle grounds.

Blooming with the Bard in Stratford-upon-Avon

Shakespeare described them as ‘the darling buds of May’ and in this month, they are bursting out all over the gardens of Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and on the banks of the river Avon, where the four-start Macdonald Swan’s Nest Hotel is set. The 17th century red brick townhouse is one of the oldest hotels in the area which has just undergone a £1.3 million refurbishment including all 68 bedrooms.

Watching Out for Wildfowl near St Andrews

Stay at the four-star luxury Macdonald Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews overlooking the Old Course and take a walk along the West Sands, made famous by Chariots of Fire. Wildlife lovers can visit the Eden Estuary –that is the stopping-off point for thousands of migratory birds heading home to spend the spring and summer in the far north.

Sculling with Mole in Marlow

There is nothing half so much worth doing as simply paddling about in boats and guests at Macdonald Compleat Angler Hotel in Marlow can take the hotel’s own boat out on the Thames and explore the haunts of Ratty, Mole and friends, which in spring are home to ducklings and water voles emerging from their burrows. The luxury four-star hotel is home to three AA rosette Riverside Restaurant which serves fresh, sophisticated food with unparalleled views of Marlow Weir.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts is offering guests a spring getaway throughout April-June from just £79 Bed & Breakfast.