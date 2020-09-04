Forbes gives Balmoral five-star rating

THE Balmoral has become the first hotel in Scotland to receive a five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide.

It’s the first time that the Edinburgh hotel has made it onto the list, which was released early to encourage bookings for next year.

Richard Cooke, general manager at The Balmoral, said: “Forbes Travel Guide is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after hospitality awards in the world and an independent measurement of success.

“We have been working towards this goal since Forbes Travel Guide arrived in Scotland and to be the first hotel in the country to be awarded five stars is truly humbling.”

Filip Boyen, chief executive of Forbes Travel Guide, added: “We extend huge congratulations to the entire team at The Balmoral for achieving the first ever five-star rating in Scotland.

“It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide star rating, but the team demonstrated sheer excellence and dedication, delivered in a uniquely friendly manner.

“It’s no surprise that they achieved a perfect score in ‘courtesy and manners’ and we’d also like to extend a nod to the housekeeping staff who are exceptional.”

